Vocalist Zachary Harris to perform with DeKalb Municipal Band

The DeKalb Municipal Band performs Tuesday at Dee Hopkins Bandshell in Hopkins Park. (Mary Beth Nolan for Shaw Local)

Vocalist Zachary Harris will perform with the DeKalb Municipal Band at the next concert Tuesday in its 170th concert season.

The free performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Dee Palmer Band Shell in Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

Harris will sing “All the Things You Are,” “How About You” and “Catch a Falling Star.” Other music on the program includes “Appalachian Morning,” “Rolling Thunder,” “Big Band Signatures” and “Home Stretch.”

Harris earned a vocal performance degree from Northern Illinois University. He toured with Carnival Cruise Lines in the Billy Holiday Piano Bar. Harris also performs at local restaurants and venues.