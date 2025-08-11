Kishwaukee College to hold Discover Kish event Aug. 13

Kishwaukee College this week will host Discover Kish, an event for new students and their families to explore and learn about the college.

The event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the college, 21193 Malta Road, Malta.

Discover Kish will feature a resource fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., student ID photo oppoertunities, course material and textbook pickup and a chance to collect some college swag. Guided tours are offered at 10:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m., noon and 12:45 p.m.

“Discover Kish offers new students a valuable opportunity to begin their college journey with confidence,” Kishwaukee College outreach and enrollment coordinator Sandy Castillo Guzman said in a news release. “It allows them to explore campus, connect with supportive staff and take care of important steps before the start of classes. Our goal is to ensure students feel well-prepared, informed and welcomed into the Kishwaukee College community.”

Check-in will be in the college’s student center. Attendees can park in lot A and enter through door 6. Registration is encouraged.

For information or to register, visit kish.edu/discoverkish.