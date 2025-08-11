DeKalb library to host grief support group meetings Aug. 12 and 26

The DeKalb Public Library will host two grief support group sessions for adults experiencing grief and loss.

The sessions will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 12 and Aug. 26 in the library’s lower-level Bilder Family Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can meet other people experiencing loss and grief to receive support in a confidential and safe setting. Participants also will be able to learn about grief, share grief experiences and receive grieving process insights from peers and the group facilitator. No registration is required.

The support group does not replace other mental health services. If you need individual counseling or other mental health services, call 815-397-3691 or 211. If you are experiencing a mental health crisis or need immediate attention for a non-life-threatening mental health need, call 988. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.