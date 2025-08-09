DeKalb school district officials wade into roundabout conversation

Some DeKalb School District 428 officials this week waded into an ongoing debate related to a not-yet-finalized roundabout plan that city officials are still considering.

Officials with the city of DeKalb have previously debated whether to construct a roundabout at First Street and Sycamore Road, which is near Clinton Rosette Middle School.

Superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez said the district has some reservations about the city’s plans involving safety.

“We did have concerns around the safety and security of our folks as they were crossing,” Garcia-Sanchez said.

No decision has yet been made whether any roundabout will actually happen.

District officials this week discussed a series of recommendations that address their concerns for a potential roundabout near Clinton Rosette. They include the installation of a flashing light signal, reimbursement for crossing guards, and an additional barrier between the circle of the roundabout and the sidewalk.

District leaders said the city has eyed plans for a bus terminal on land between what could be a future site of the district’s Early learning Development Center and the high school at Normal and Dresser roads, which Garcia-Sanchez said the district has questions about.

“I’m going to probably have some safety concerns about that, too, as our students are walking to and from either home and school, or between the two buildings,” she said.

Board President Chris Boyes said he wants to support the city’s efforts. But he said he believes it’s important to put the district’s interests first.

“I don’t think any of us in this room are wanting to be combatative towards the city and what the city’s looking to do,” Boyes said. “None of us want to do that, but it is a matter of ‘Hey, this has to make sense for all parties involved.’ ”

The city of DeKalb is awaiting a response from DeKalb schools about its proposal, school officials said.

As of Thursday, City Manager Bill Nicklas said he hadn’t received any letter from the district. He also said he was not aware of any ongoing discussions between the district and the city over the proposed roundabout.

Nicklas declined to provide further comment.

During the board meeting, school officials said they wanted to ensure their thoughts on potential roundabout construction are conveyed in writing to the city.

DeKalb District 428 board reached a consensus, taking a neutral position on the city’s proposed plans.

Board member Nick Atwood said he supports the district’s plans to take what he called a neutral position regarding potential roundabout construction.

“Our duty as board members is the safety of the students and the cost to us, and the cost to us if this is built,” Atwood said.