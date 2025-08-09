DeKalb man donates thousands to cancer center in late wife’s memory

For the third year in a row, widower Roger Finnan, of DeKalb, raised thousands of dollars for a local cancer center to honor his late wife.
The annual Shannon Finnan Memorial Golf Benefit raised $13,000 in May, Finnan said.
He recently donated the money to the Northwestern Medicine Cancer Center for patients in need. The money goes to gift cards to help patients with gas, food, medicine, transportation to treatment and other services.
Finnan’s late wife, Shannon Finnan, received treatment at the center for melanoma skin cancer before she died in 2020.
The May golf benefit also is held in one of Shannon’s favorite spots: River Heights Golf Course in DeKalb.
Finnan is already planning to continue his charitable efforts next year. He said the fourth golf outing is planned for May 16, 2026.