Grief support group to meet at DeKalb library

Adults experiencing grief and loss are invited to attend a support group hosted by the DeKalb Public Library in partnership with the Family Service Agency of DeKalb County. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The ongoing grief support group provides a safe, confidential space to share experiences, gain insight, and receive support from peers and a trained facilitator.

Sessions will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12, and Tuesday, Aug. 26, in the lower-level Bilder Family Meeting Room. The group is open to anyone dealing with grief, regardless of where they are in their journey.

The program is free, and no registration is required. For more information, contact Chelsea at chelsear@dkpl.org or 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.