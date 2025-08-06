Domestic violence, sexual assault crisis center to host booth at DeKalb library

Beth Ganion and Harvey Green, with Safe Passage, greet a visitor during Safe Passage Take Back the Night and Survivor Speak Out event in April at the Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb. The group will host an informational booth at the DeKalb Public Library on Thursday. (Mark Busch)

Safe Passage, DeKalb County’s only domestic violence and sexual assault crisis center, will return to host an informational booth at the DeKalb Public Library this week.

The booth will be available to visit from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, in the library’s main lobby.

It will provide details about free and confidential services available to survivors, including medical and legal advocacy, counseling, emergency shelter and transitional housing. Information on upcoming events and volunteer opportunities also will be available.

The event is free and open to the public, with no registration required.

For more information, contact Samantha at samanthah@dkpl.org or 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.