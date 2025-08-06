DeKalb library to host annual Author Fair

FILE – Writers Bambi Harris and Ralph Schiller discuss their work at a previous DeKalb Public Library Author Fair. The library will host this year's event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, in the library’s main lobby. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

Local writers will showcase their latest books during the DeKalb Public Library’s annual Author Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, in the library’s main lobby.

Attendees can meet and chat with area authors, browse recent publications and purchase signed copies. The event is free and open to all, with visitors welcome to stop by at any time.

Featured authors include Kasia Nowak, Thomas Johnson, C.D. White, Virginia Ledesma, CL Gibson, Nicholas Keith, Mary Lamphere, Emily Lucek, Kate Gingold, Sam Lamb, Larry Howlett, Noreen Cecola, Rania Zeithar and Ric Amesquita.

Some authors will be available only in the morning or afternoon.

For details, contact Samantha at samanthah@dkpl.org or 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.

The DeKalb Public Library is open seven days a week. Visit www.dkpl.org, like the library on Facebook, and follow on X for other library news and events.