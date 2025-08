FILE – The DeKalb Public Library will offer a hands-on origami program at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, where participants can learn to fold paper cranes – symbols of peace and longevity. (Candace H. Johnson for Shaw Local)

The DeKalb Public Library will offer a hands-on origami program at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, where participants can learn to fold paper cranes – symbols of peace and longevity.

The event is open to all ages and will take place in the 309 Creative makerspace. No registration is required, and all materials will be provided.

For more information, contact Anna at annas@dkpl.org or call (815) 756-9568, ext. 2851.