The DeKalb Public Library will host two poetry-writing workshops this August.

They will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, and Thursday, Aug. 21, in the lower-level Bilder Family Meeting Room.

Open to teens and adults, the free sessions will explore a variety of poetic forms, including sonnets, villanelles, haiku, dramatic monologues, and both fixed and free verse. No registration is required.

For more details, contact Tom at thomask@dkpl.org or 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.