Plant swap, adopt event returns to DeKalb library

Plant lovers are invited to the DeKalb Public Library’s Plant Adopt or Swap event at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, in the Yusunas Meeting Room.

Sponsored by Willrett Flower Company, the program offers a chance to exchange or adopt houseplants.

Attendees can bring a plant or cutting to swap, or simply stop by to adopt a new plant – no trade required. Separate areas will be set up for swaps versus adoptions. All types of houseplants are welcome, but pots should be ones participants are willing to part with.

The event is intended for adults and does not require registration. For more information, contact Britta at brittak@dkpl.org or (815) 756-9568, ext. 2100.