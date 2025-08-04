New Dungeons & Dragons campaign kicks off at DeKalb library

Adventure awaits at the DeKalb Public Library as a new ongoing Dungeons & Dragons 5e campaign launches Saturday, Aug. 9. (Alexa Zoellner)

Adventure awaits at the DeKalb Public Library, as a new ongoing Dungeons & Dragons 5e campaign launches Saturday, Aug. 9.

The event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. in the lower-level Bilder Family Meeting Room.

Open to both seasoned players and newcomers, the campaign invites participants to create or bring a level two character and join in a story filled with excitement and humor. A game master will be on hand to assist new players with character creation and gameplay.

The program is free and intended for adults. No registration is required.

For more information, contact Britta at brittak@dkpl.org or 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.