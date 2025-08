The DeKalb Public Library will offer a free demonstration on how to scan and digitize 35-mm slides, negatives, and photographs. (Shaw Local News Network)

The DeKalb Public Library will offer a free demonstration on how to scan and digitize 35-mm slides, negatives and photographs.

The workshop will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, in the Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio.

Open to teens and adults, the session does not require registration and will showcase equipment available in the library’s adult computer lab.

For more information, contact Patrick at patrickc@dkpl.org or 815-756-9568, ext. 2115.