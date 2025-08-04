DeKalb library to host gesture drawing workshop

The DeKalb Public Library will offer a guided gesture drawing session for teens and adults this week. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The DeKalb Public Library will offer a guided gesture drawing session for teens and adults at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, in its 309 Creative makerspace.

Participants will practice sketching from prerecorded videos of costumed models, with optional instruction available. All materials will be provided, though attendees are welcome to bring their own supplies. Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more details, contact Isaac at isaacl@dkpl.org or call (815) 756-9568, ext. 2851.