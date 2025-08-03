Laser-cut keychain fob workshop set for Aug. 6 in DeKalb

Teens and adults can learn how to use a laser cutter to create a keychain fob during an upcoming DeKalb Public Library workshop. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Teens and adults can learn how to use a laser cutter to create a keychain fob during an upcoming DeKalb Public Library workshop.

The free workshop will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 6 in the library’s 309 Creative room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees will be able to design a custom faux-leather keychain fob using Lightburn software. Participants can etch a graphic or pattern on the fob. Due to limited space, the workshop is first-come, first-served.

For information, email penn@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2851.