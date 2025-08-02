Terri Crain Goodman to sing with DeKalb Municipal Band

The DeKalb Municipal Band will perform Tuesday at Dee Hopkins Bandshell in Hopkins Park. (Mary Beth Nolan for Shaw Local)

Vocalist Terri Crain Goodman will perform with the DeKalb Municipal Band during its “The Final Frontier” concert Tuesday.

The free concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Dee Palmer Band Shell in Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

Goodman will sing “Old Devil Moon,” “When You Wish Upon a Star” and “Come Fly With Me.”

Other music on the program includes “Aces of the Air,” “Star Wars,” “Mars” from “The Planets,” and “Flight.”

Attendees can also stargaze with telescopes provided by the Northern Illinois University astronomy department.

Goodman is a graduate of Northern Illinois University with degrees in music education and vocal music. She taught kindergarten through 12th grade choral and general music and directed theater productions in the Sycamore, Mt. Morris and Oregon school districts.

Goodman has directed, produced, music-directed and starred in various musicals and plays. She also runs a private voice studio, sings with the Rockford Concert Band and works as the public relations specialist at Bill White’s C.A.R. Hospital in DeKalb.

The DeKalb Municipal Band is conducted by Kirk Lundbeck.

For more information on the band and its 171st season, visit dekalbmunicipalband.com.