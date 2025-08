The DeKalb Public Library is starting a new Music Appreciation Club. (Shaw Local News Network)

Adults are invited to join the DeKalb Public Library’s new Music Appreciation Club.

The group will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, in the Bilder Family Meeting Room. Participants can share a favorite song and take part in a group discussion about each selection.

No registration is needed. Attendees should bring one song title; Spotify and YouTube will be available for playback.

For more information, contact Emily at emilyb@dkpl.org or 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.