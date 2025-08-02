Enrollment open for Little Lambs Preschool in DeKalb

Little Lambs Preschool in DeKalb is now enrolling children ages 3 to 5 for the 2025–26 school year. (Photo provided by Little Lambs Preschool)

Little Lambs Preschool is now enrolling children ages 3 to 5 for the 2025–26 school year.

Located at Immanuel Lutheran Church in DeKalb, the faith-based preschool has served local families since 1996.

Classes are held from 9 a.m. to noon, with flexible two- to five-day options that align with the DeKalb School District 428 calendar. The program maintains a 10-student maximum per class, each with a teacher and assistant, offering a blend of structured learning, faith-based activities and play-based discovery.

Led by Director Katie Martinez, who has two decades in early childhood education, the preschool emphasizes spiritual, academic and social development. Daily activities include chapel, music, art, story time and outdoor play on a new playground.

Tuition assistance is available through the Child Care Assistance Program offered by the nonprofit 4-C Community Coordinated Child Care and dependent-care Flexible Spending Account eligibility.

Families are invited to schedule a tour. More information is available at www.littlelambsdeKalb.org or by calling 815-756-6669.