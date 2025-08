The National Alliance on Mental Illness will host an informational booth Monday at the DeKalb Public Library. (Photo provided by National Alliance of Mental Illness)

The National Alliance on Mental Illness will host an informational booth Monday at the DeKalb Public Library.

NAMI has upcoming events and programs available in both English and Spanish.

The booth will be located in the library’s main lobby from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and is free to attend. No registration is required.

For details, contact Leah at 815-756-9568, ext. 2112, or leahh@dkpl.org.