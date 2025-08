DeKalb Public Library invites local teens to get creative at its upcoming Teen Art Club session at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, in the Teen Room. (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKalb Public Library invites local teens to get creative at its upcoming Teen Art Club session at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, in the Teen Room.

The event features a variety of art materials and projects for participants in grades 6–12.

No registration is needed, but supplies are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more details, contact Jesus at juanb@dkpl.org or (815) 756-9568, Ext. 3401.