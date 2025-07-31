DeKalb County clerk to seek reelection in 2026

DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder Tasha Sims, left, looks to the podium during the DeKalb County Board meeting in May. She announced her intention to seek reelection in 2026. (Camden Lazenby)

DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder Tasha Sims plans to run for reelection in the 2026 midterm election.

Sims, a Republican, announced her reelection campaign in a news release and confirmed her intent with Shaw Local on Wednesday.

“I love the work and what we do for the public and with the public,” Sims said. “I knew I would love it, but I didn’t know I would love it as much as I do. It feels like the place I’m supposed to be.”

Including the past two and a half years as the DeKalb County clerk and recorder, Sims, 38, has spent 18 years working for DeKalb County.

Sims worked as the deputy clerk under former DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder Doug Johnson, a Republican who served in the role from 2013 to 2022.

Sims then won the office in November 2022 over Democratic opponent Linh Nguyen, who also unsuccessfully ran for DeKalb mayor this past spring.

Sims said her job’s biggest challenge is getting information to DeKalb County residents, seeking to modernize the office during her tenure.

“I really think launching our fully accessible website was big for me,” Sims said. “And actually also getting a social media presence.”

Sims said she has used the first portion of her term to build a “strong foundation” of policies, procedures and staff for the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, but some of her decisions have been tangible as well. In 2024, Sims installed a 24/7 ballot drop box outside county buildings in Sycamore.

Now, Sims is exploring ways to expand her office’s online services, such as marriage certificate applications. She said she’s unwilling to add those services if it compromises her staff’s ability to serve residents who walk into her office, however.

“It’s extremely important to me that we do that without losing our commitment to answering the phone with a real person, to being here ready to serve the public if they come in,” Sims said. “I want to create a good balance.”