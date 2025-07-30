What’s automation’s impact on workforce? Learn more at upcoming DeKalb business event

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago senior economist Kristen Broady, Ph.D. (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation )

The DeKalb County Economic Development Corp., in partnership with the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association and the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center, will host “Economic Outlook: Focus on Automation” on Aug. 8.

The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Faranda’s, 302 Grove St., DeKalb, and examine how automation is shaping the workforce and impacting local businesses. Kristen Braody, Ph.D., senior economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, will deliver the keynote address.

Panel discussions will cover topics such as financing growth and innovation, preparing the workforce, and the broader effects of automation on industry.

Panelists include Renee Wott, senior northeast regional manager for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, along with representatives from SomerCor and Kishwaukee College.

Registration is required by Aug. 1. For information or to register, visit dcedc.org/events.