Summer Reading Extravaganza Party set for Aug. 1 in Sycamore

The Sycamore Public Library will host an End-of-Summer Reading Extravaganza Party on Friday. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The Sycamore Public Library will host an End-of-Summer Reading Extravaganza Party to celebrate the end of its Summer Reading Challenge.

The free party will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at the library, 103 E. State St.

The party features a bounce house, inflatable slide, crafts, face painting, and games. Music will be performed by DJ Southside Irish. Popcorn, hot dogs and frozen custard also will be provided by Culver’s and Country Store and Catering. No registration is required to attend.

“This event is a joyful way to bring our community together and celebrate a summer full of reading and discovery,” Sycamore Public Library public relations and marketing manager Jill Carter said in a news release. “We’re looking forward to an evening of fun, food and family-friendly activities.”

For information, visit sycamorelibrary.org or call 815-895-2500, ext. 410.