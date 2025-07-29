Where will DeKalb County area mobile food pantry be in August?

Shaw Local 2020 file photo – A basket of freshly picked produce. Rooted for Good is making sure residents stay fed with Grow Mobile pop-up food pantries at locations throughout DeKalb County. (Shaw Local file photo)

Rooted For Good released a list of August locations for Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who visit, no requirements necessary.

Rooted For Good works to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers. Organizers ask that people practice good hand hygiene and stay home if they are ill.

The pantry stops at various locations across DeKalb County monthly.

To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text FreeGroceries to 844-727-2012.

Grow Mobile dates in August: