Where will DeKalb County area mobile food pantry be in August?

Rooted For Good released a list of August locations for Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who visit, no requirements necessary.
Rooted For Good works to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers. Organizers ask that people practice good hand hygiene and stay home if they are ill.
The pantry stops at various locations across DeKalb County monthly.
To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text FreeGroceries to 844-727-2012.
Grow Mobile dates in August:
- 3:30 to 5 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Malta Historical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta.
- 4 to 5 p.m. Aug. 6 at Hinckley First United Methodist Church, 801 N. Sycamore St., Hinckley.
- 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 7 at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.
- 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Cortland Lions Club Shelter, 70 S. Llanos St., Cortland.
- 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 14 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.
- 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 19 at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.
- 3:30 to 5 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Malta Historical and Genealogical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta.
- 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 340 W. Arnold Road, Sandwich.
- 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 28 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.