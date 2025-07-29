Meet ‘Mammals & More’ from around the world July 31 at DeKalb Library

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Families are invited to attend one of four animal encounter shows at the DeKalb Public Library on July 31.

Hosted in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St., the shows will take place at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.

Attendees can meet and learn about animals from around the world – including a python, kinkajou, armadillo, fruit bat, parrot, and sloth – while exploring topics such as animal behavior, habitats and conservation. Participants will also have an opportunity to touch the animals.

Each show is limited to 100 attendees. Free tickets will be distributed starting 30 minutes before each show. Children who sit on a lap do not need a ticket.

For more information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.