I-88 lane shifts set as bridge repairs over railroad in DeKalb continue

Vehicles travel down Interstate 88 in DeKalb in this undated file photo. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

As Interstate 88 construction continues on the bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad in DeKalb, traffic is set to shift starting Wednesday onto the newly reconstructed lanes.

Traffic on the Reagan Memorial Tollway in this section is to remain reduced to one lane each direction through late fall, according to the Illinois Tollway.

Repairs include to the bridge deck, parapet, abutment and approach slab, as well as bridge joint work and pavement and shoulder repairs.

Electronic message signs and construction signage are in place in advance to alert drivers to the planned shift from the eastbound side onto the westbound side of the bridge.

The shift will take two nights to complete.

The Illinois Tollway work on the Reagan Memorial Tollway this year will include these repairs as well as corridor-wide pavement repairs and completion of the York Road Bridge reconstruction over the ramps connecting I-88 to I-294. The work is part of the Tollway’s 16-year, $15 billion capital program.