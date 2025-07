DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Young artists entering third through sixth grades will showcase their talent during the DeKalb Public Library’s “Children’s Art Gala for Peace.”

The event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 1 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

Children’s artwork will be professionally displayed, accompanied by music, refreshments, a Japanese crane folding demonstration and craft, and a live artist who will create a masterpiece.

For information, email stormye@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3310.