Diving teams mobilized in DeKalb for emergency water rescue operation

Firefighters gather around gear strewn on the ground in the 600 block of Ridge Drive on Sunday, July 27, 2025, as crews undertake an emergency water rescue at a nearby pond. (Kelsey Rettke)

A water rescue is underway in DeKalb Sunday night, authorities said.

Crews with the DeKalb Fire Department are leading a multi-agency diving effort to find a person reported in a large pond on private property along Ridge Drive, Acting Fire Chief Luke Howieson said.

Crews responded to a 911 call about 6 p.m. Sunday. Search efforts remain underway as of 9:15 p.m.

Authorities have blocked off a portion of the 600 block of Ridge Drive to motorists, though more than a dozen passersby stood vigil and watched.

Howieson said first responders from DeKalb police and fire agencies who arrived at the pond first immediately went into action.

“We have 11 divers,” Howieson said of emergency diving teams that have come from all over the region on Sunday. “There’s three in the water right now.”

Divers also came in from Kane County, including from Carpentersville, Aurora, and St. Charles, Howieson said.

The pond was not visible from the street and is on private property. But firefighters could be seen donning gear to continue the search. As the sun set, a DeKalb ladder truck lifted crews above the water to help shine a light for divers.

Howieson said divers also have sonar technology to help them see underwater. Drones from the DeKalb Police Department and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office were flown up high to assist and provide light.

This is a developing story that will be updated.