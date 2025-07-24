Two trapped in Toyota after semi crash in DeKalb County

Two people were trapped in their Toyota and later hospitalized after a crash with a semitruck Wednesday near the border of Kane and DeKalb counties, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred at 11:34 a.m. Wednesday when a 2002 Toyota Camry collided with a 2016 Freightliner semitruck with an attached trailer at the intersection of Perry Road and West County Line Road, south of Maple Park, according to a news release.

While traveling west on Perry Road, the driver of the semitractor-trailer stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Perry and West County Line roads before pulling into the intersection in front of the Toyota, authorities said.

When the Toyota, which had been traveling south, struck the truck, it became trapped under the semi, according to release. As a result of the collision, the semi slid into the south ditch along Perry Road with the Toyota partially under the trailer.

The two occupants of the Toyota suffered injuries and required paramedics to free them from the wreckage.

The 67-year-old driver of the Toyota was flown by helicopter to an Advocate Good Samaritan hospital with injuries officials described as not life-threatening.

The passenger, a 91-year-old DeKalb County woman, was taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb by first responders with the Maple Park Fire Protection District. She also suffered injuries that officials described as not life-threatening.

The 31-year-old man from Riverdale who was driving the tractor-trailer at the time of the crash was uninjured, according to the sheriff’s office. Despite having stopped at the intersection’s stop sign, he was given a citation for failure to yield at a stop intersection.