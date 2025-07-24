July 24, 2025
DeKalb library to offer free web development class

Class is July 27

By Shaw Local News Network
The DeKalb Public Library will offer a class for adults and teenagers to learn about web development basics.

The class will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 27, in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can learn how to create websites with Neocities.org. Attendees must have an email address to create a Neocities account. Laptops will be provided. Because of limited space, the class is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email emilyb@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.

