Calling beginner skateboard enthusiasts to DeKalb

The DeKalb Public Library will partner with the Fargo Skateboarding Indoor Skate Park to hold a beginner skateboard activity for children ages 4 to 12 this month.
The session will run from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 26, at the skate park, 641 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.
The activity features a craft, story time, a skate demonstration by professional skateboarders, and indoor and outdoor rules and safety instruction. Participants also will receive a beginner lesson.
Attendees can practice skateboarding skills. A skateboard, helmet and protective pads will be provided. Parents must sign a waiver form. The activity will be led by Fargo Indoor Skate Park’s Ariel Ries. No registration is required.
For information, email stormye@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3310.