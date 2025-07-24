Calling beginner skateboard enthusiasts to DeKalb

Fargo Skatepark is seen July 24, 2023 at 641 E. Lincoln Highway in downtown DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

The DeKalb Public Library will partner with the Fargo Skateboarding Indoor Skate Park to hold a beginner skateboard activity for children ages 4 to 12 this month.

The session will run from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 26, at the skate park, 641 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

The activity features a craft, story time, a skate demonstration by professional skateboarders, and indoor and outdoor rules and safety instruction. Participants also will receive a beginner lesson.

Attendees can practice skateboarding skills. A skateboard, helmet and protective pads will be provided. Parents must sign a waiver form. The activity will be led by Fargo Indoor Skate Park’s Ariel Ries. No registration is required.

For information, email stormye@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3310.