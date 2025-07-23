McLaughlin: Soak up summer in DeKalb County

As summer rolls on, DeKalb County’s calendar of events is packed full of something for everyone.

Whether you’re looking for live music, family fun, classic cars, or a step back in time, there’s no shortage of opportunities to enjoy.

Kishwaukee Fest kicks off this weekend, bringing with it a full slate of family-friendly activities and large-scale community events. On Saturday, July 26, more than 50 vendors will line the streets of downtown DeKalb for the Summer Back Alley Market.

The fun continues throughout the day with Annie Glidden’s 160th Birthday Celebration at Annie’s Woods, the Sip ’n’ Savor Taste Event hosted by the Sycamore Park District, the 3rd Annual Dirty Bird Cruise Night, and a thrilling evening performance from Drum Corps International at Huskie Stadium.

On Sunday, July 27, the spotlight shifts to Sycamore for the popular Turning Back Time Car Show, which will showcase more than 850 classic and custom vehicles throughout the downtown area.

Looking ahead to August, the beloved Sycamore Steam Show and Threshing Bee returns for its 68th year from Aug. 7 through Aug. 10. This year’s show celebrates the 100th birthday of the Erie Type “A” Steam Shovel and will feature live threshing and sawmill demonstrations, historic steam and gas engines, a wide variety of flea market vendors, and plenty of food options. This is one of the DCCVB’s favorite events to attend. We listen for the noon lunch whistle, grab fresh cut watermelon and corn on the cob, enjoy a train ride, and watch the daily 1:30 p.m. parade.

On Aug. 9, the 11th Annual Barn Tour will spotlight a selection of historic barns in the Sycamore Township area, conveniently located near the Steam Show grounds. The Barn Tour brought in more than 400 visitors last year from multiple states. Each year, the tour highlights a different part of the county, featuring a unique selection of barns with fascinating histories, stunning architecture, and deep connections to the region’s farming traditions.

Also happening that weekend is Cortland’s Summerfest, running Aug. 8 through Aug. 9 with live music, family activities and fireworks on Friday evening at dusk.

August wraps up with two of the county’s biggest signature events. DeKalb’s Corn Fest, happening Aug. 22 through Aug. 24, will feature a Saturday night concert headlined by Color Me Badd, Rob Base, and Young MC. That same weekend, Sycamore’s Ribs, Rhythm & Brews Fest returns on Aug. 23, offering great food, music, and a festive downtown atmosphere.

Throughout the season, residents and visitors can also soak up free summer activities across the county, including outdoor concerts, splash pads, farmers markets, library programs and community events like Malta’s Vintage Baseball Game.

For full event details, visit www.DCCVB.com and make the most of what DeKalb County has to offer this summer.

• Katherine McLaughlin is marketing coordinator for the DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau.