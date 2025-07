The Sycamore Veterans Club’s Sons of the American Legion Squadron 99 is holding a fundraiser to support veterans and their families who lost homes in the Texas flooding.

The fundraiser is being held in conjunction with American Legion Lodge 208 in Kerrville, Texas.

The legion will match all donations up to $500.

Donors can drop off or mail donations to the Sycamore Veterans Club, 121 S. California St.