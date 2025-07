DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The DeKalb Public Library will hold three performances of Robin’s Dog Stars for families with children featuring border collie Aria and black labrador Gracie.

The performances will be held at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 1 p.m. July 24 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The dogs will jump through hoops, tell jokes, read signs, do math and get mail. No registration is required.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.