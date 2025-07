DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Teens ages 12 to 18 are invited to put their heads together to solve an Escape Room at the DeKalb Public Library.

The event will begin at 3 p.m. July 24 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can work together to gather clues and solve puzzle. The event is first-come, first-served

For information, email stevenm@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.