DeKalb County youth philanthropy group solicits members

YEP members learning about nonprofit organizations; building leadership, social, and analytical skills; and serving the community (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

Youth Engaged in Philanthropy, a youth-led committee of the DeKalb County Community Foundation, is entering its 17th year in the fall of 2025.

Open to all high school students in DeKalb County, YEP mentors students into lifelong philanthropy and aims to improve the quality of life for youth in the area.

Membership applications are available through Sept. 1.

“YEP has helped me grow as a student, leader, and speaker, building my passion for helping my community through every exciting meeting and volunteer event,” YEP’s student Vice Chair Saige Ruback, of DeKalb, said in a news release. “High school students should join YEP to build leadership skills, make friends, and positively impact youth in DeKalb County.”

YEP offers various opportunities for its members, including monthly meetings, volunteer events and learning experiences that enhance social and leadership skills. The committee focuses on grantmaking, evaluating grant applications and their potential impact on county youth and grant site visits.

In 2025, YEP granted $23,753 to 13 organizations for youth-serving programs and projects.

Interested students can apply online at dekalbccf.org/yep before the Sept. 1 deadline. For further inquiries or information, contact YEP Manager Kyle White at 815-748-5383 or k.white@dekalbccf.org.