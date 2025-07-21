Broadway meets Hollywood in free DeKalb Municipal Band concert

The DeKalb Municipal Band performs at Dee Hopkins Bandshell in Hopkins Park. Mary Beth Nolan for Shaw Media (Mary Beth)

Vocalist Daerielle Balika will join the DeKalb Municipal Band, conducted by Kirk Lundbeck, for a special themed concert, “Broadway and the Silver Screen,” on Tuesday.

The free concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Dee Palmer Band Shell in Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

Balika will perform iconic selections including “Cabaret,” “Let It Go” from “Frozen,” and “Over the Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz.” The band’s program will also feature favorites such as “Superman,” “Best Broadway Marches,” “Raider’s March” and “Hooray for Hollywood.”

A DeKalb High School graduate, Balika was a member of the madrigal singers and Dee’s Dreamers. She has appeared on the Corn Fest stage and in Stage Coach Players productions of “Cabaret” and “The Wizard of Oz.”

For information, visit dekalbmunicipalband.com.