Proposed luxury Sycamore townhomes could sell for $350k

The proposed Hathaway Gardens Subdivision would be located on property that sits at the corner of Hathaway and Access drives in Sycamore, according to concept plans released by the city. On July 14, 2025, a for-sale sign could be seen on the property minutes before a public hearing on the proposed development. (Camden Lazenby)

A developer’s 3-year-old plan to build 40 luxury-style townhomes on the south side of Sycamore moved one step closer to fruition Monday, though it still needs approval from the City Council.

Randy Yoch, who first proposed building the residential development in 2022, has owned the 4.6 acres of land at the proposed site of his townhome complex for nearly two decades. He appeared this week before the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, which gave its approval of the development.

Yoch said he hopes to build and sell residences at 1235 Hathaway Drive in Sycamore with a starting price around $350,000.

“That’s probably a moving target as well, with everything,” Yoch said. “I would say we’re hoping to be in the [$350,000]’s, starting [$350,000] on up.”

The current, preliminary plans call the development Hathaway Gardens Subdivision in blueprints released by the city. Those plans include five four-unit buildings, four three-unit buildings, and four two-unit buildings.

The townhomes are estimated to be approximately 1400 square feet, in two-story buildings, according to city documents.

Hathaway Gardens Subdivision, as it’s currently proposed, would fall under the city of Sycamore’s high-density residential category, with 8.62 units per acre, documents show. Half of the 40 proposed units would be two-bedroom residences, while the other half would be three-bedroom units.

At 176 parking spaces, the proposed subdivision plan includes nearly double the 94 parking spaces city officials said it requires.

If the City Council approves Yoch’s preliminary development plan, more authorization is still needed before construction can begin.

In a letter addressed to City Manager Michael Hall, Sycamore community developer John Sauter said that the development would require another round of approvals for the final plat, as well as a zoning change and special use permit.

During a public hearing regarding his prospective development, Yoch said he hopes to break ground on the development before the end of the year. He said he thinks construction could last more than two years.

“I mean, a lot of it depends,” Yoch said of the development’s timeline. “Right now it’s kind of a – interesting times."