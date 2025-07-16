July 16, 2025
Bring the family for a science-forward summer extravaganza in DeKalb

Family Fun Science event at DeKalb Public Library on July 19

DeKalb Public Library in DeKalb.

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb.

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host its annual Family Fun Science summer extravaganza for children to participate in summer science activities.

The free program will be at 11:30 a.m. July 19 in the library’s parking lot, 309 Oak St.

Event features include a sprinkler, a chance to launch bottle rockets and a demonstration how to create ice cream.

Due to the program being limited to 30 children, registration is required. Sign-up will begin one hour before the program at the library’s children’s desk.

For information, email lauraw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.

