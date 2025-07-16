Bring the family for a science-forward summer extravaganza in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host its annual Family Fun Science summer extravaganza for children to participate in summer science activities.

The free program will be at 11:30 a.m. July 19 in the library’s parking lot, 309 Oak St.

Event features include a sprinkler, a chance to launch bottle rockets and a demonstration how to create ice cream.

Due to the program being limited to 30 children, registration is required. Sign-up will begin one hour before the program at the library’s children’s desk.

For information, email lauraw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.