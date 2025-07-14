July 14, 2025
Tails on Tap Bar Crawl to benefit DeKalb County animals in need

By Kate Santillan
One of the dogs available for adoption Monday, July 24, 2023, at Tails Humane Society in DeKalb. Tails will be hosting the Tails on Tap Bar Crawl Saturday Aug. 5 in downtown DeKalb with all proceeds benefitting the homeless pets at the shelter.

Tails Humane Society in DeKalb will host the Tails on Tap Bar Crawl Saturday, Aug. 2, in downtown Sycamore, with all proceeds benefitting the homeless pets at the shelter. (Shaw Local News Network file photo) (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

Tails Humane Society will host its Tails on Tap Bar Crawl on Aug. 2 to raise funds for animals in need of care, medical treatment and second chances.

The event runs from 1 to 6 p.m. in downtown Sycamore and includes food and drink specials at participating bars and restaurants. Each attendee will receive two raffle tickets, a bar crawl bingo card and a souvenir lanyard.

Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased in advance at tailshumanesociety.org or in person from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 2 at MVP Sports Bar, 124 S. California St., Sycamore.

Proceeds benefit Tails Humane Society and its mission to give animals the care and second chances they deserve.

For more information, visit tailshumanesociety.org.

