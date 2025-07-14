Sycamore grad Ethan Storm drafted by Rays in 13th round

Ethan Storm called getting drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 13th round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday a full-circle moment.

The Sycamore graduate said he grew up a fan of the Rays and third baseman Evan Longoria, who played with the club from 2008 until 2016. He had a poster of Longoria growing up, and still has a Rays wallet.

And now he has the chance to play for the organization.

“It was just a little bit of shock,” Storm said. “There were so many unknowns coming in. There was interest, but not really knowing for sure and knowing that it could not happen made it a shock.”

Storm, who pitched for Rock Valley and committed to Oklahoma, said in the 12th round he knew he was about to be selected by the Rays. He said representatives reached out to Rock Valley coach Chad Herren to ask about his health and “if he was a good kid.”

Then the Rays reached out to his representation with the contract offer and if that would be an acceptable amount. With everything lining up, Storm said he’s expecting to sign the deal.

“They sent me a number, and it was in the right area,” Storm said. “So I’m going to use this to get my foot in the door and become a Tampa Bay Ray.”

Storm said one of the first MLB games he ever saw was in Tampa while visiting family in Florida. He was a big Longoria fan growing up, collecting all of his cards.

Storm had been competing in the MLB Draft League and will now head to Tampa to sign his contract and await his assignment in the organization.

This summer for State College, he struck out 15 and walked five in 12 innings with a 6.00 ERA. He has five holds in 12 games.

Storm, the Daily Chronicle 2022 Baseball Player of the Year, missed the 2024 season with a torn UCL and underwent Tommy John surgery. He said he’s been hitting 96 MPH recently on the radar gun with his fastball.

Coming back from the injury with the Golden Eagles in 2025, he started seven games, striking out 40 and walking 15 in 21 innings. He was 1-1 with a 5.14 ERA.

The Rays have made nine playoff appearances since their inception in 1998, including each year from 2019 through 2023. They made the 2020 World Series, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers. They won the 2008 World Series in their first postseason appearance.

They went 80-82 last year and are 50-47 this year, 1.5 games behind the final wild-card spot.