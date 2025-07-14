Kishwaukee United Way exec parting ways with agency

Kishwaukee United Way Executive Director Michele Vaughn, shown in this June 2024 Shaw Local file photo, will exit the organization effective Aug. 1, its board of directors announced. (Mark Busch)

Kishwaukee United Way’s executive director Michele Vaughn will part ways with the organization at the end of the month, the board of directors announced.

The agency supports DeKalb County area nonprofits. Vaughn submitted her resignation effective Aug. 1, according to a news release.

“The Board would like to thank Dr. Vaughn for her dedicated leadership over the past two and a half years,” a board of directors statement reads. “Throughout her tenure, she has made significant contributions to our organization’s mission by promoting community volunteerism and enhancing the support systems available to residents.”

The board touted Vaughn’s leadership in helping improve access to essential resources and services and her work with initiatives such as the 211 service with community kiosks.

“Her vision and leadership in these projects have fostered greater community engagement and have effectively connected individuals to vital assistance,” the board stated in a news release.

The board also called Vaughn’s collaborations with Shaw Local News Network through the Daily Chronicle instrumental in raising awareness and encouraging participation in local programs. Vaughn wrote a monthly column for the paper about various service initiatives in the community.

“Her ability to forge strong partnerships with diverse stakeholders has enriched the work of Kishwaukee United Way, resulting in meaningful outcomes for the community we serve,” the board stated in a news release. “We wish Dr. Vaughn the utmost success in her future endeavors and trust that she will continue to make a positive impact wherever her journey leads her.”

The board is establishing a search committee to appoint a new director. During this interim period, the Board and United Way staff will oversee daily operations, ensuring the continuity of United Way’s mission, partnerships and campaigns without interruption.

The board expressed confidence in the agency’s strategic direction and stated board members remain dedicated to fostering a stronger community for all.