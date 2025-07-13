Luke Knotts scores twice to secure key DKCU win as team seeks to avoid relegation

DeKalb County United's Luke Knotts (3) tries to get around Czarni Jaslo’s defender Josue Roman Vargas during the game on Saturday July 12, 2025, held at Northern Illinois university’s soccer field in DeKalb. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Luke Knotts was already announced as DeKalb County United’s man of the match as the team was attacking in the closing minute against Czarni Jaslo.

Technically his rocket from beyond the box didn’t pad the ballot for him, just justified the fan voting as DKCU won 3-1 on Saturday at NIU’s soccer complex, a pivotal win as it tries to avoid relegation in the Midwest Premier League.

“The first part of the game, I thought it was a little slow,” Knotts said. “I don’t think we could build out very well. But once we got into our mode, we hit the flow and just played our game.”

Knotts put DKCU, now 4-5 after four straight wins, ahead in the 68th minute. Muazu Sagir dribbled around the right side along the line, passing the ball because he had a bad angle on the goalie.

The pass was right at Knotts, who did have a good angle and fired home the shot for the 2-1 lead.

“I saw that [Sagir] didn’t have a guy on his back, told him to take some time,” Knotts said. “He took it down, looked up, played to me, I slotted it home and that was that.”

His final goal came just 15 seconds before regulation ended - there were 2 minutes of extra time rewarded - to give DKCU a cushion. Knotts said he didn’t hear anyone coming so he decided to take the shot.

Coach P.J. Hamilton said Knotts, a June addition to the club, had a big impact in his first game at the 10, an attacking midfielder role.

“Our normal guy who starts at the 10 [Martin Montoya] was out today, and we slid Luke in there,” Hamilton said. “He showed really well at the 10 in our last game so we gave him the start today. He just continues to build.”

Sagir had both assists plus scored the game’s first goal in the 10th minute. Katai Mukuka came racing up the left side and back-footed a pass to Zack Heitkemper, who fired it off at the net. The shot looked like it might have gone in, but Sagir was following it and redirected it into the net for a 1-0 lead.

Hamilton said Seguir, a new addition to the roster, brings a different dimension to the DKCU attack.

“A lot of wingers have some pace and look to get in behind,” Hamilton said. “He’s just so technically savvy he can hold the ball, he can turn into space. He keeps the ball well for us.”

Czarni Jaslo tied things up three minutes later on a goal from Zach Gamster, the only blemish on DKCU keeper Lucas Ortiz and the defense.

The bottom two teams in the MPL Heartland Division I will be relegated next year into Division II. In the seven-team division, Green Bay is fifth with 14 points and DKCU is sixth with 12, though the teams play Saturday in DeKalb.

DKCU has three total games left this season while Green Bay has two.

“We just want to win,” Knotts said. “We’re hungry to stay out of relegation. It gets guys hungry. Just attack.”