Take a stroll, read a story in DeKalb

The DeKalb Public Library will hold its next story time and outdoor hike for families as part of an ongoing Stories and a Stroll program.

The free story time will begin at 10 a.m. July 17 at P.A. Nehring Forest Preserve, 380 Bethany Road, DeKalb.

A DeKalb children’s librarian will read a nature-themed story. Attendees also can participate in a 40-minute hike. The hike will be led by DeKalb County Forest Preserve naturalists. No registration is required.

For information, email lauraw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.