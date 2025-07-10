Scavenger hunt planned to learn about insects in DeKalb

A monarch butterfly stretches its wings on a bush along the DeKalb Nature Trail Friday. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – The Ellwood House Museum will partner with the University of Illinois Extension to offer a “Bugs and Blossoms” program for children and families this weekend.

The free program will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the museum, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb.

Attendees can complete a scavenger hunt, learn about native insects and plants, and explore the museum grounds through hands-on activities. The activities will be led by Master Naturalists. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit ellwoodhouse.org/youth-programs.

“Bugs and Blossoms” is the second of three monthly programs part of the Ellwood Explorers, the Ellwood House Museum’s free youth educational series. The Ellwood Explorers is supported by the Cy Miller Foundation.

For information, visit ellwoodhouse.org/youth-programs.