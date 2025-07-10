DeKalb County food pantry, school supply drive runs through July 18

Shaw Local file photo – Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists will partner with DeKalb County United to host a food and school supplies drive to benefit DeKalb, Genoa, Sycamore, and Rochelle residents. The drive runs through July 18, 2025. (Mark Busch)

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists will partner with DeKalb County United to host a food and school supplies drive to benefit DeKalb, Genoa, Sycamore, and Rochelle residents.

The drive runs through July 18.

Donations will support Spartan Food Pantry, Rochelle Christian Food Pantry, Genoa Area Food Hub and Barb Food Mart. Donors also will receive a promomotion code to redeem two free DeKalb County United home match tickets.

Nonperishable food items welcomed include dry goods, canned meat, beans, applesauce, pasta, rice, canned foods, cleaning products, paper goods, personal care items and items with a long shelf life. Accepted school supplies include notepaper, glue, notebooks, rulers, markers, pens, sticky notes, crayons, pencils, folders, colored pencils, highlighters and erasers.

Donated items may be dropped off at the following locations:

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, 3266 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, 540 E. Main St., Genoa.

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, 1211 Currency Court, Rochelle.

DeKalb County United men’s home match at 5 p.m. July 19 at Northern Illinois University’s track and field complex.

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists is a physical therapist-owned and operated practice, providing clients with customized care for more than 46 years.

DeKalb County United is an adult men’s and women’s semi-professional soccer team part of the MidWest Premier League and United Women’s Soccer League.

For information, visit DKCUnited.com or NorthernRehabPT.com.