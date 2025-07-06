Yo Joan: Hearing the sound within the sound

“The temple bell stops but I still hear the sound coming out of the flowers.” – Matsuo Basho

Have you ever attended a yoga class where people began chanting “Om” and felt compelled to leave? If you find chanting strange and unappealing, let me explain the possible reasons behind it.

“Om” is a mantra, a Sanskrit word derived from two root words: “Man,” meaning “continual or constant thinking,” and “tra,” meaning “to be free.”

Mantras are practices that help individuals free themselves from worries and doubts while expanding upon their own consciousness. Some people choose therapy to find this type of freedom and expansion while others go for an Om run.

The specific mantra, “Om” (often written as AUM or ॐ), has its roots in ancient Sanskrit literature of The Vedas of India. These ancient texts date back well before 1500 BCE.

In the Rig Veda, one of the oldest books of The Vedas, “Aum” is associated with the stages of cosmic creation. It is believed to be the vibrational sound from which the universe emerged.

The phrase “In the beginning was the Word” (John 1:1) and the concept of “Aum” (ॐ) are both rooted in the idea of a primordial sound or vibration that is the origin of creation. While the biblical “Word” is often interpreted as referring to Jesus Christ, “Aum” holds sacred significance in Hinduism and is believed to embody Brahman, the ultimate reality.

Recent scientific studies have confirmed the profound significance and value of sound in healing. Yogis have recognized this for thousands of years, utilizing mantra and sound as ways to further deepen spiritual practices.

Science has finally caught up, revealing that sound not only relaxes the body but also has the potential to facilitate the mind’s transition into deeper states of consciousness.

Each letter of “Aum” holds sacred symbolism:

• A represents the self in the material world.

• U signifies the psychic realm.

• M embodies the indwelling spiritual light.

By chanting “Aum,” individuals can gradually shed the barriers that separate them from the universe, including negativity, illusions and misperceptions of themselves and the world. This process paves the way for a brighter future, both today and tomorrow.

So, try not to get overwhelmed by the strange sound of things. Take it slow, just one “Om” at a time. You may possibly discover someday there’s no place like it.

