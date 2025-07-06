Learn more about local underground railroad history at Sycamore church

The building for the Mayfield Congregational Church was constructed in 1860 and is located at the corner of Aldrich and Church Roads in Mayfield Township. The building was dedicated in the spring of 1861. Thanks to the Joiner History Room for the photo. (Photo provided)

SYCAMORE – Mayfield Congregational Church will host a Summer Stop event for community members to learn about its Underground Railroad history.

The free event will run 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 19 at the church, 28405 Church Road, Sycamore.

Attendees can tour the church sanctuary, visit the Mayfield Monarch Waystation and view the documentary “Wade in the Water” directed by James Macon. Ice cream sundaes will be served.

A pop-up native plant sale will be held by Country Road Greenhouses. Participants can buy plants for butterflies and pollinators.

Mayfield Congregational Church was founded by abolitionists in 1860. The church was a stop on the Underground Railroad during the 19th century. The church sanctuary’s cross was created from wood from the building’s original timber-frame structure.

For information, visit mayfieldchurchucc.org, email info@mayfieldchurchucc.org, call 815-895-5548, or visit the church’s Facebook page.