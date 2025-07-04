Crews respond to Sycamore apartment fire

Firefighters and police on the scene of an apartment fire in the 600 block of South Cross Street in Sycamore on Thursday, July 3, 2025. (Photo provided by Michelle Schroeder)

SYCAMORE – Authorities responded to an apartment fire in Sycamore late Thursday night, one witness said.

Sycamore police and crews with the Sycamore Fire Department were called to an apartment building in the 600 block of South Cross Street after 9 p.m. Thursday.

Resident Michelle Schroeder, who lives in the area, said she saw firefighters at the building about 9:50 p.m. She said residents evacuated to safety.

Authorities with the Sycamore Fire Department were not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.