Isaiah Feuerbach, Marcus Johnson, Xander Lewis lead Sycamore’s summer charge after historic season

Sycamore’s Marcus Johnson drives to the basket last month during their game against Marmion in the DeKalb Live Summer Tournament at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – For most of the past decade, the Sycamore boys basketball team has encountered more setbacks than success.

But last season, the program flipped that narrative with its most successful campaign in nearly a quarter-century.

The Spartans rolled to a 24-9 record – their best mark since 2001-02 – and a second-place finish in the Interstate 8. They went on to make a deep run in Class 3A postseason, knocking off Woodstock North and Belvidere North to win a regional title before falling to Crystal Lake South in the sectional semifinals.

Now, Sycamore has dedicated the summer to chasing another taste of near-dominance.

“We want to win a regional, and we want to get back to a sectional,” fourth-year head coach Ethan Franklin said. “Win or lose [this summer], we’re just trying to make sure that we make the strides that are necessary, so that way, in the winter, we’ll put ourselves in a good position.”

Sycamore’s Xander Lewis brings the ball up the court last month during their game against Marmion in the DeKalb Live Summer Tournament at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

A large part of last year’s success can be credited to the breakout performance of guard Isaiah Feuerbach. Despite missing the final month with a torn meniscus, Feuerbach averaged 16 points and six rebounds per game, earning all-conference nods in the Interstate 8.

And he’s expected to be even better as a senior.

“Isaiah is one of the best scorers that’s around here,” Franklin said. “He’s going to have a huge impact for us. We’re really excited for, hopefully, a historic year for him, for our school and program.”

Though Feuerbach remains sidelined by his knee injury, Franklin said the rising senior has taken a big step in a leadership role. Amid Feuerbach’s absence on the court, the Spartans have liked what they’ve seen from senior transfer Marcus Johnson and returning junior Xander Lewis.

Johnson, the son of Spartans assistant coach Monteil Johnson, joined the team this offseason after three years at Genoa-Kingston. The 6-foot-1 guard put up 18.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season while helping the Cogs to a Class 2A regional appearance.

Sycamore’s Lamarrio Moore plays defense last month during their game against Marmion in the DeKalb Live Summer Tournament at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

As the younger Johnson prepares to step in as Sycamore’s primary offensive facilitator, he’s also set out to play his final high school season with a chip on his shoulder.

“I’m really just trying to prove to people that I can play on a bigger stage, bigger schools and more competition,” Johnson said. “I just want to win. It was a little hard in Genoa, but in Sycamore, I just want to go out and win, have a good last season.”

Meanwhile, Lewis will be the team’s do-it-all player – tasked with guarding the opposing team’s top player and serving as Sycamore’s secondary ball-handler. He’s expected to be the Spartans’ third scoring option behind Feuerbach and Johnson.

As different as their roles might be, each of the three share the same responsibility as the new season approaches: bringing their younger teammates up to varsity speed.

“Right now, I feel like one of the leaders of the team,” Lewis said. “Trying to help these younger guys within varsity to be confident with themselves and understand how to play varsity basketball and to help them out.”